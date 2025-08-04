Watford (A) sold out

Tickets have now sold out for our game against Watford as Saints travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday 30 August at 3pm.

We want to take the time to thank our fans for the phenomenal support as we have sold out our total allocation of 2,258 tickets.

Travel

Official coach travel can be booked for £27 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium – 10.30am

Eastleigh Bus Station – 10.45am

Winchester King Alfred Statue – 11am

Fleet services – 11.30am

