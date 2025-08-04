Published:
Watford (A) sold out
Tickets have now sold out for our game against Watford as Saints travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday 30 August at 3pm.
We want to take the time to thank our fans for the phenomenal support as we have sold out our total allocation of 2,258 tickets.
Travel
Official coach travel can be booked for £27 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:
Stadium – 10.30am
Eastleigh Bus Station – 10.45am
Winchester King Alfred Statue – 11am
Fleet services – 11.30am
Purchase Travel