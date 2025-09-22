This week @ St Mary's: September 22nd

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

STILL FRUSTRATED BY HULL DEFEAT

Will Still lamented the manner in which Southampton conceded all three goals in their defeat at Hull City.

Saints were beaten 3-1 at MKM Stadium, as they suffered a second loss of the Championship season, and Still was left disappointed afterwards at the way he felt they had gifted the hosts victory.

Saints trailed 1-0 at half time before conceding twice in 11 second-half minutes. Adam Armstrong’s first goal of the season, arriving in stoppage time, proved no more than a late consolation.

SAINTS SET FOR ANFIELD TRIP

Another long away trip awaits for Still and co, as Saints travel to Anfield to face Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Carabao Cup third round tomorrow night (8pm BST).

More than 2,000 Saints fans will be making the journey to Merseyside, with tickets no longer available to purchase.

For those without a ticket, the tie will be screened live on ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERS HEAD TO ST MARY’S

Saints will be back in league action on Saturday, playing host to Championship leaders Middlesbrough at St Mary’s (3pm BST).

Boro hold a four-point lead at the top of the table following their fifth victory in six games – a 2-1 win over West Brom on Friday night.

Tickets are on general sale.

WOMEN TO HOST SUNDERLAND

Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium will play host to Southampton FC Women on Sunday for the Women’s Super League 2 clash against Sunderland (midday BST).

Simon Parker’s side suffered their first defeat of the new season at St Mary’s yesterday, going down to a late goal against Bristol City.

Tickets are on general sale for the game against Sunderland, who are flying high in second.

SESAY SCORES IN ST MARY’S VICTORY

Moses Sesay opened the scoring as our Under-21s ran out 2-1 winners against Burnley at St Mary’s on Friday night.

Sesay, who recently made his debut for the first team, made the breakthrough before Romeo Akachukwu doubled Saints’ lead in the first half.

The visitors did pull a goal back late on, but Saints held on for victory to extend their unbeaten start in Premier League 2.

Tonda Eckert’s side travel to Manchester City on Friday night for their next league outing (7pm BST).

UNDER-18S HIT FOUR IN WIN OVER SPURS

A stunning late turnaround gave our Under-18s a dramatic win over Tottenham at Staplewood on Saturday.

Jake Vallance gave Saints an early lead, only for Spurs to hit back with goals either side of half time from Reiss Elliott-Parris and Armend Muslika.

When the visitors were reduced to 10 men with 17 minutes to go, Saints took full advantage, as Fabio Sainsbury levelled the scores before Harry Gathercole celebrated signing his first professional contract with a late brace to secure victory.

Next up is a trip to Fulham on Saturday (11am BST).

LAMBERT STARS ON EARLY DOORS

Saints legend Rickie Lambert is the special guest on our latest edition of Early Doors!

Lambert joins another iconic No. 7, Matt Le Tissier, and fellow host Tom Deacon to look back on some of his best memories from his incredible time with the club.

HALLOWEEN CHARACTER BREAKFAST

The Dell’s Character Breakfast returns this October half term with a spooky twist!

Bringing young Saints fans a morning filled with fun, food and a chance to meet their favourite mascots, Sammy and Mary Saint, our Character Breakfast is the perfect treat for children, and a great way for parents, grandparents and carers to make some unforgettable family memories at St Mary’s Stadium.

Taking place on Tuesday 28th October, tickets are on sale now with two time slots available (8am-10am GMT and 10am-midday GMT).

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 23: Live Carabao Cup: Liverpool vs Saints (8pm BST)

Wed 24: Live Carabao Cup: Port Vale vs Arsenal (8pm BST); Live Europa League: Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest (8pm BST)

Thu 25: Live Europa League: Aston Villa vs Bologna (8pm BST)

Fri 26: Live Championship: West Brom vs Leicester (8pm BST)

Sat 27: Matchday at St Mary's: Saints vs Middlesbrough (3pm BST) ; Live Premier League: Brentford vs Man Utd (12.30pm BST), Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland (5.30pm BST), Tottenham vs Wolves (8pm BST)

Sun 28: Live Premier League: Aston Villa vs Fulham (2pm BST), Newcastle vs Arsenal (4.30pm BST)

Mon 29: Live Premier League: Everton vs West Ham (8pm BST)

