Sheffield United (A) available to all fans

Saints travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Tuesday 30th September at 7.45pm.

All fans can now purchase their ticket for this away fixture. Prices start from £33.00 for adults and £15.00 for Juniors.

Official coach travel can be booked for £48 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium 12:15pm

Eastleigh 12:30pm

Winchester 12:45pm

Chieveley 1:15pm

The Dell is open from 8am on the day at St Mary's and any coach travellers from the stadium can receive 25% off on this morning.

Tickets available for Middlesbrough (H) and Swansea (H)

Tickets are still available for our upcoming league match against Middlesbrough on Saturday 27th September at 3pm. All fans can also now purchase their ticket for our home fixture against Swansea City on Saturday 18th October at 12.30pm.

Middlesbrough (H)

Swansea (H)