This week @ St Mary's: October 20th

SAINTS SET FOR AWAY DOUBLEHEADER

Saints are back on the road with two away trips this week, starting with a visit to Bristol City on Tuesday night (8pm BST).

Saints fans have snapped up the club’s full allocation of 3,414 tickets for the game at Ashton Gate, but tickets remain available for Saturday’s trip to Blackburn (3pm BST).

Blackburn vs Saints

Will Still’s side will be looking to build on Saturday’s dominant display against Swansea that extended Saints’ unbeaten run to four matches.

UNDER-21S RETURN TO ACTION

Saints’ high-flying Under-21s have a pair of away games themselves before hosting Real Madrid in a highly-anticipated Premier League International Cup clash at St Mary’s on Wednesday 29th October (7pm GMT).

Saints vs Real Madrid

First up is a trip to Aldershot in the National League Cup on Tuesday (7pm BST) before their Premier League 2 campaign resumes at Leicester on Saturday (1pm BST).

What’s more, each Saints Soccer School attendee during October half-term will receive four FREE tickets for the Real Madrid game!

UNDER-18S TASTE VICTORY IN PREMIER LEAGUE CUP

A solitary first-half goal from Harry Gathercole gave our Under-18s their first victory in this season’s Premier League Cup.

The 1-0 win over Everton at Finch Farm leaves Saints second in Group C with three points from two games.

Andrew Surman’s side return to Under-18 Premier League action at Aston Villa on Saturday (11am BST).

WOMEN SUFFER LEAGUE CUP DEFEAT

Southampton FC Women were beaten 3-0 at Brighton in the League Cup on Sunday.

The WSL side scored three second-half goals at Crawley’s Broadfield Stadium, leaving Saints in third place in the five-team group.

With no game this weekend, Saints will return to action in WSL2 against Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s on Sunday 2nd November (2pm GMT).

Saints vs Forest

LIONESSES SET FOR ST MARY’S RETURN

A memorable year for England’s Lionesses will draw to a close with a first-ever meeting with Ghana at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday 2nd December (7pm GMT).

The history-making Lionesses, who became back-to-back European champions in the summer after winning the UEFA Women's EUROs, are back in Southampton for the first time in three years as part of their 'Homecoming Series'.

Tickets are now on sale to My England Football members, with general sale opening on Thursday 23rd October (midday BST).

Lionesses vs Ghana

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Mon 20: Live Premier League: West Ham vs Brentford (8pm BST)

Tue 21: Live Champions League: Barcelona vs Olympiakos (5.45pm BST); Live Championship: Bristol City vs Saints (8pm BST)

Wed 22: Live Champions League: Athletic Club vs Qarabag (5.45pm BST), Chelsea vs Ajax (8pm BST), Frankfurt vs Liverpool (8pm BST), Monaco vs Tottenham (8pm BST)

Thu 23: Live Europa League: Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa (5.45pm BST), Nottingham Forest vs Porto (8pm BST); Live Conference League: Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca (8pm BST)

Fri 24: Live Premier League: Leeds vs West Ham (8pm BST)

Sat 25: Live Championship: Ipswich vs West Brom (12.30pm BST); Live Premier League: Manchester United vs Brighton (5.30pm BST), Brentford vs Liverpool (8pm BST)

Sun 26: Live Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (2pm GMT), Aston Villa vs Manchester City (2pm GMT), Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest (2pm GMT), Wolves vs Burnley (2pm GMT), Everton vs Tottenham (4.30pm GMT); Live Mexican Grand Prix (8pm GMT)

Don't forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

