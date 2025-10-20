Jess Simpson earns WSL2 Player of the Month nomination

Southampton FC Women's Jess Simpson has been shortlisted for the Barclays Women's Super League 2's October Player of the Month.

The left-back has impressed since her arrival on loan from Manchester United, and has started every game so far this season for Simon Parker's side with.

In October, Saints picked up two big wins in the league as they beat leaders Birmingham 2-1 and rivals Portsmouth 5-2 both away from home.

Simpson played a key role in both games, whipping in a dangerous corner against the Blues that led to Atlanta Primus' opening goal before going one better in the south coast derby a week later.

At Fratton Park, she set up Michaela McAlonie's equaliser - Simpson's fourth assist of the season - and then she scored directly from a corner for a stunning first Saints goal.

Voting will end on Wednesday 22nd October at 10am, with the official announcement set for 11am on Friday 24th October.

The rest of the October shortlist consists of Jodie Hutton (Charlton), Catriona Sheppard (Durham), and Morgan Gautrat (Newcastle)

