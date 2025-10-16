For each Soccer School attendee, we're giving away 4x free tickets for our under 21's game against Real Madrid on the 29th October. All you need to do is book onto our October Soccer Schools. Don't miss out!

Get maximum fun from your October Half-Term with this limited-time offer. Secure your space on our Soccer Schools from the 27th - 31st October, and get 4 tickets (per attendee) to Southampton FC Under 21s vs Real Madrid Under 21s at St Mary's Stadium for free. These tickets can be a mixture of child and adult tickets, making sure this free gift is a must have for all families!

From prices as low as £27.50, our Soccer Schools is available for footballers aged 5-13, at venues across Hampshire including the Southampton FC Training Ground.

Once you make your booking, we will contact you after your booking confirmation with details on how to claim your tickets. If you are already booked onto our Soccer Schools, we also be in touch with how to claim your tickets.

At our Soccer Schools, your youngster will:

Receive FA accredited coaching.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Take part in matches and mini tournaments.

Get the chance to win signed merch.

Have an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

Fast Feet Challenge

Do you think you have what it takes to win our fast feet challenge? Coming to a Soccer Schools near you this school holiday, our Fast Feet Challenge is a must-play activity to make their time off from education one to remember!

The Fast Feet Challenge is at the following courses for October Half-Term...

Mounbatten School - Monday 27th October

Henry Beaufort School - Wednesday 29th October

Southampton FC Training Ground - Thursday 30th October

Deer Park School - Friday 31st October

