Football Programmes Partner with LVS Ascot

We’re excited to announce a new three-year football programmes partnership with LVS Ascot, supporting the school’s clear ambition to establish itself as a recognised school of footballing excellence.

LVS Ascot is strengthening its football provision, with an ambition to offer a leading School Football Programme. The school is also launching new football scholarships and has longer-term plans to introduce a full-time Football Education Programme. Our partnership will play a key role in shaping and delivering that vision.

It will provide authentic insights, experiences and development to players and staff of LVS Ascot, through the Southampton Way, whilst unlocking wider impact on the school’s football.

Recognised globally as a leading authority in youth player development, together with LVS Ascot, we will deliver an authentic and sustainable Football Development Programme for players and staff in the school, whilst utilising our platform to showcase and inspire the next generation.

This will involve:

Embedding our coaching methods directly into LVS Ascot’s Football Programme

Weekly delivery from SFC coaches and monthly staff visits from our SFC Staff

Coach Education Programmes for both school coaches and staff

Visits to Staplewood Campus to watch professional footballers in action, as well as trips to St Mary’s Stadium for tours and exposure to our matchday experience

Career insights and pathways for pupils both on and off the pitch

Together, we’ll help create a stronger, more connected football environment that benefits every pupil, across the whole school

Tom Grevatt, Head of Football Partnerships at Southampton FC, said:

“LVS Ascot have huge ambition for their Football Programme, and we’re delighted to support them on their journey toward becoming a school known for footballing excellence and a future-focused, forward-thinking education. Having our staff delivering in school every week from January 2026 will allow us to make a real impact, not just on player development, but on the culture, curriculum, and the wider Football Programme. We’re excited to help support their developments, including their new scholarship offer and future Football Education Programmes.”

Nick Bovingdon, Head of football at LVS Ascot, said:

“We are incredibly excited to begin our partnership with Southampton FC. At LVS Ascot, we are committed to building a Football Programme that matches the ambition and talent of our students, and this collaboration is a major step forward. Having Southampton academy coaches working with our players will elevate the standard of coaching, deepen our footballing culture, and open new pathways for development. This partnership strengthens the foundations we’ve already built and supports our long-term vision of making LVS Ascot a recognised centre of footballing excellence.”

This partnership marks an exciting step forward for both organisations, and we look forward to working closely with LVS Ascot to inspire, develop, and support the next generation of young players.

We have a growing portfolio of Affiliate Partners which supports like minded clubs and organisations with their ambitions on and off the pitch. For further details on the LVS Ascot affiliate partnership, or for enquiries, email: [email protected].

LVS Ascot is an award winning, all-ability, independent day and boarding school that inspires boys and girls from 4 to 19 to exceed their expectations and become independent adults, through a rounded education that delivers academic rigor alongside sporting, performing and creative opportunities. Set in 26-acres of parkland in Ascot, the school has been afforded Royal Patronage for over 200 years.