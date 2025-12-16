Want to buy your youngster an unforgettable footballing experience for their Christmas gift? Look no further than our Football Programme courses, run by FA Accredited Coaches and designed to improve their game.

Christmas Holiday and February Half-Term Soccer Schools

Taking your kid’s game to the next level - sign your 5-13 year old up for our Soccer Schools this holiday and we’ll take care of the rest.

We can assure quality FA accredited coaching, matches and mini tournaments and they'll be added to the Saints Player Progression Pathway in an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

Summer Camps 2026

Our annual Summer Football Camp is back, celebrating our 8th year. It’s all in. Drop the kids off with us and we’ll make sure they have an experience to remember. Each day they’ll be playing football following our enhanced Soccer School programme and they’ll then stay with us, sleeping in our residential accommodation and receiving 24/7 player welfare support.

Our performance residential also returns for players wanting to follow in their footsteps, and improve their all-round game, alongside being graded against our unique SFC capabilities. Follow in the footsteps of Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, Luke Shaw, James Ward-Prowse, and many more.

The Southampton Cup

Do you and your team want to be part of a tournament at the home of Saints? Get involved in The Southampton Cup on the 9th and 10th May 2026.

After the roaring success of last years tournament, with nearly 5,000 spectators across the weekend and over 1,500 players, we are back for another great chance to follow in the footsteps of your footballing icons and experience the adrenaline of stepping out onto the beloved pitch at St Mary’s Stadium. Just like the hundreds of footballing greats in seasons gone by, your team will line up in the tunnel and walkout to the matchday anthem, as your club name is called by our stadium announcer and captured on the big screen, for the many spectators in the stands to see.

