February Half-Term Football

New Year, same epic Soccer School courses!

From prices as low as £27.50, book your youngster onto our unforgettable Soccer Schools over the Christmas Holidays or February Half-Term.

At different venues across Hampshire, we welcome boys and girls aged 5-13 to come along to learn, train and play. At our Soccer Schools, they will:

Receive FA accredited coaching.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Take part in matches and mini tournaments.

Get the chance to win signed merch.

Have an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

Does your youngster want to play at the Southampton FC training ground? Discover our Staplewood courses, where they will learn, train and play on the same pitch as their footballing heroes.

Book Now