This week @ St Mary's: October 14th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS RETURN TO ACTION AGAINST SWANSEA

This weekend sees the return of club football, as Saints host Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

Saints can leapfrog the 12th-placed Swans, who have won only one of their last five league outings, with victory at St Mary’s.

Tickets are on general sale for the game, a 12.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, priced from £25 for Adults and £15 for Under-18s.

Saints vs Swansea tickets

IRISH QUARTET IN WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

Four of Saints’ first-team players have featured in the latest round of World Cup qualifiers.

Shea Charles put in a Player of the Match performance as Northern Ireland defeated Slovakia 2-0, and played 90 minutes again last night in a narrow 1-0 loss to Germany.

Just getting better and better 📈 https://t.co/ZVuIubCVwc — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 11, 2025

That result leaves Northern Ireland three points behind Germany and Slovakia heading into the final round of qualifiers in November, but still very much in contention to reach their first World Cup since 1986.

Things are not looking as hopeful for Republic of Ireland, whose late 1-0 defeat in Portugal leaves them bottom of Group F with three games to go, including a must-win home qualifier against Armenia on Tuesday night (7.45pm BST).

Ryan Manning played the full 90 minutes in Lisbon, while Gavin Bazunu and Finn Azaz were unused substitutes. Saints’ on-loan midfielder Will Smallbone was a late substitute.

Elsewhere, Jay Robinson played 67 minutes of England Under-19s’ 4-1 win over Belgium, with another friendly scheduled for Tuesday morning against Wales (11am BST).

WOMEN TASTE DOUBLE DERBY JOY

It’s been a great week for Southampton FC Women, who followed up a 2-1 win at WSL2 leaders Birmingham with back-to-back south coast derby victories.

A solitary goal from Michaela McAlonie secured a 1-0 victory in the Women’s League Cup group stage, before McAlonie struck a brace in a 5-2 triumph at Fratton Park in the league on Sunday.

Abbie Ferguson, another summer signing from Hibernian, also scored twice as Saints rallied from 2-0 down to win the derby in style.

Saints are back in League Cup action with a trip to WSL side Brighton on Sunday (2pm BST).

UNDER-21S TO HOST REAL MADRID

Southampton Under-21s will welcome Real Madrid to St Mary’s in this season’s Premier League International Cup.

Saints will also host AS Monaco, RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven at Silverlake Stadium during December and January following the group opener against Real Madrid on Wednesday 29th October (7pm GMT).

With no game this weekend, the Under-21s’ next match is a trip to Aldershot in the National League Cup on Tuesday 21st October (7pm BST).

Tickets for the Real Madrid clash are now on sale to Season Ticket holders, with full ticket information available here.

Saints U21s vs Real Madrid

STEWART WINS GOAL OF THE MONTH

There was a clear winner of Saints’ September Goal of the Month competition, as Ross Stewart’s stunning strike at Sheffield United dominated the poll on the Saints App.

Stewart’s screamer bagged 75% of the vote, with Shea Charles’s equaliser at Anfield and Adam Armstrong’s volleyed opener against Middlesbrough tied for second with 6% apiece.

LEVEL1 OPENS ITS DOORS

LEVEL1 officially opened its doors on Friday 10th October – and you can lock in your spot right now.

Book now!

Our brand-new website is live, and bookings are officially open. No faff, no queuing, just pick your game, grab your mates, and secure your slot before someone else does.

We’re firing up on Instagram and Facebook, serving sneak peaks, behind-the-scenes chaos and first-look action shots. Think of it as your backstage pass to everything LEVEL1!

Instagram | Facebook

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 14: Live World Cup qualifier: Latvia vs England (7.45pm BST)

Thu 16: Live League One: Huddersfield vs Bolton (8pm BST)

Fri 17: Comedy night (8pm BST)

Sat 18: Matchday at St Mary's! Live Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea (12.30pm BST), Fulham vs Arsenal (5.30pm BST); Live Championship: Leicester vs Portsmouth (7.45pm BST)

Sun 19: Live Premier League: Tottenham vs Aston Villa (2pm BST), Liverpool vs Manchester United (4.30pm BST); Live United States Grand Prix (8pm BST)

Mon 20: Live Premier League: West Ham vs Brentford (8pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint