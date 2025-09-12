Prepare to laugh your socks off with Southampton’s brand-new comedy night at The Dell.

Join us on Friday 17th October for a night of hilarious stand-up comedy packed full of witty, sharp stories and punchy puns that are bound to keep you laughing all evening.

Hosted at the home of the Saints, October’s comedy night brings together a line up of up-and-coming comics, seasoned pros, and a headliner Saints fans may recognise from our podcast Early Doors.

October’s line-up: Tom Deacon (Early Doors, ITV2’s Fake Reaction), Billy James (Victorious New Act Finalist 2022), Joe Marchant (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Nick Jones (The Attic Southampton Comedian of the Year Finalist 2023), Callum Gohrisch (Hampshire Comedian of the Year Runner Up 2024), MC Kate Penfield (Shortlisted for Funny Women’s Award) *

Whether you’re on a date, out with your mates, or just escaping the kids for the evening, The Dell’s Comedy Night is the perfect excuse to grab a drink and laugh till your face hurts.

The event starts at 8pm, so make sure to arrive early to order your food and drink in time for the show. Tickets are £15 per person and are now on sale via the link below.

Book Tickets Here

Event Details:

Date: Friday 17th October

Time: 8pm

Location: The Dell, Southampton

Ticket price: £15

18+ Only

*Line up subject to change