Ticket windows begin for Real Madrid U21 (H)

Saints' Under-21s take on Real Madrid Under-21s in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday 29th October (7pm KO) at St Mary's Stadium.

Our Under-21s are unbeaten so far this season in the PL2, so this promises to be an exciting fixture against one of the world's best academies.

Tickets for this fixture will be available in the following order:

Tuesday 14th October - Season Ticket holder exclusive window

Wednesday 15th October - Member exclusive window

Thursday 16th October - General Sale

Tickets will be priced at £5 for Adults during the Season Ticket and Member windows and £7 after. Tickets for Junior Saints(Under 18s) will be FREE.

Win a pair of signed Southampton and Real Madrid shirts

All match ticket purchasers will be entered into a draw to win a pair of signed Southampton and Real Madrid shirts.

Matchday Entertainment

Make it a half term to remember and support our U21s who have gone unbeaten in the PL2 so far this season. Your matchday doesn't just need to be 90 minutes, join us in the build up to this fixture and enjoy:

The Dell - Open from 8am till 11pm, The Dell offers a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike. Whether you’re here to grab a bite or enjoy a drink The Dell has something for everyone. Book a table today.

LEVEL1 - Scores won't just be settled on the pitch at this fixture. LEVEL1 is open this half term and you don't want to miss out. Get in early and enjoy an evening meal, take your shot at mini golf, conquer the climbing wall or take pole position on the racing sims. We'll have food, drinks and massive screens all ready for you to make your matchday more than just the 90 minutes. Bring it on, book now.

Fan Zone Entertainment - Enjoy live performances alongside food and drink in the build up to kick off.

Stadium Tours - You'll get full behind the scenes access – from the home and away changing rooms to the players’ tunnel, dugouts, press areas and more! You’ll see the stadium through the eyes of the players, the staff, and the legends who made it home. We'll be running two tours on the day, so book now to secure your place.

Seat savings for your group's trip to St Mary's

Group bookings are available for this fixture at St Mary's – purchase seats together as a group of 15 or more and you could save 10% on the total price of your tickets 15% on a group of 25 or more on the total price of your tickets.

Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to bring along a group of Saints fans and guarantee you’re all sat together - whether it’s a supporters group, a youth sports team, your colleagues, or just a group of mates.

