This week @ St Mary's: May 19th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

Saints fell to a 2-0 defeat at Everton in the last Men’s fixture ever to be played at Goodison Park, as Iliman Ndiaye struck a first-half brace on an emotional day for the hosts.

Our Under-21s reached the Premier League 2 play-off final with an extra-time victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last Monday.

Dom Ballard gave Saints a deserved first-half lead, only for the visitors to hit back soon after the interval to take the tie beyond 90 minutes, but Derrick Abu’s stunning strike midway through the first period of extra time set up a play-off final with league winners Manchester City. The date and venue are still to be confirmed for this fixture.

Southampton FC Women and Saints Under-18s have already completed their respective campaigns.

FIXTURES

SUN 25: Men’s First Team vs Arsenal, 4pm BST (Premier League)

It’s the final game of the season and the Ticket Exchange is open for the visit of Arsenal to St Mary’s.

Buy tickets

Start your matchday right by enjoying breakfast in The Dell. Bookings are advised, but not essential.

The Dell will, of course, be open to welcome you for pre- and post-match drinks too, with a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from 7pm-8pm BST.

The popular Northam Fan Zone will be open from 1pm BST with live music courtesy of a Madness tribute band either side of a guest appearance from Saints cult hero Michael Svensson at 2.20pm BST. There will be a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from 1pm-2.30pm BST.

Southampton-based boxer Ryan Garner will also be promoting his next fight against British and Commonwealth Super Featherweight champion Reece Bellotti as part of the Northam Fan Zone's pre-match entertainment.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Mon 19: Brighton vs Liverpool live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Tue 20: Man City vs Bournemouth live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Wed 21: Europa League final live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Thu 22: Premier League Darts live screening (don't miss A Night at the Darts 2 in July!)

Sat 24: Championship play-off final live screening (kick-off 3.01pm BST)

Sun 25: Matchday at St Mary's

Book your seat at The Dell!

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing