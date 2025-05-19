Dibling selected for UEFA U19 EURO finals

Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling has been named in the England men’s under-19s squad for this summer's UEFA U19 EURO finals in Romania.

The 19-year-old, who has made 33 Premier League appearances in a breakthrough season, has made Will Antwi's 21-man squad for the tournament.

The Young Lions have reached the last eight of the competition after coming through two qualifying rounds this season, facing Norway in their opening game on Saturday 14th June.



Dibling and his teammates, including former Saints Jayden Meghoma and Sam Amo-Ameyaw, will then face Germany on Tuesday 17th June before a final group match against the Netherlands three days later.

The top two nations from each group will then progress to the semi-finals which will be held on Monday 23rd June, with the final scheduled for Thursday 26th June.