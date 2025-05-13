Ticket exchange now open for Arsenal

Saints Premier League fixture against Arsenal on Sunday 25th May, 4pm KO, is nearing a sell-out meaning the ticket exchange is now open.

Mikel Arteta brings his Arsenal side to St Mary's for the final game of the season.

The fixture against Arsenal is verging on another sell-out thanks to your continued support, meaning the ticket exchange is now open.

Season Ticket holders who can't make this fixture can now list their ticket and, if sold, earn credits on their MySaints account. Please note, if your listed ticket is not bought then you will not receive credit. This credit can be put towards renewing your Season Ticket.

Tickets on the Ticket Exchange will be available to purchase below.

For more information and general sale purchase options, click below.

Don't forget! Season Tickets for the 2025/26 EFL Championship season are now live for purchase and renewal. Find out more information and details below.

