This week @ St Mary's: March 3rd

RESULTS

With no Men’s First Team action due to the Emirates FA Cup fifth round, the Academy took centre stage as St Mary’s hosted Saints Under-21s, who were 2-1 victors over Wolves.

Jay Robinson scored both goals including an 88th-minute winner as Saints extended their unbeaten run to seven games in Premier League 2.

It was also a positive weekend for the Under-18s, who fought back from 2-0 down to secure an impressive 4-2 win at Tottenham.

Sufianu Sillah Dibaga pulled a goal back shortly before half time, while Korban McMullan, Nick Oyekunle and Harry Gathercole added second-half goals to complete the turnaround. Saints sit second and only one point off top spot in the Under-18 Premier League as a result.

There was no game for Southampton FC Women, who return to Championship action on Sunday 16th March at Birmingham before hosting Portsmouth in a highly-anticipated south coast derby on Saturday 22nd March at St Mary’s. Tickets are on general sale for the game, which is a 5.30pm GMT kick-off.

FIXTURES

SAT 8: Saints Under-18s vs Brighton, 11am GMT (U18 Premier League)

High-flying Saints host Brighton looking to build on the comeback win at Spurs, with seventh-placed Brighton the visitors to Staplewood. It’s a weekend off for our Under-21s.

SAT 8: Liverpool vs Men’s First Team, 3pm GMT (Premier League)

A trip to Anfield awaits, with Liverpool sitting pretty with a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Saints can take heart from their performance in the reverse fixture at St Mary’s, briefly holding a second-half lead before falling to a 3-2 defeat.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Thu: Kids eat FREE

Mon 3: Two for one on main courses (from 6pm GMT onwards)

Tue 4: Open mic night (7.30pm-9.30pm GMT)

Wed 5: Quiz night (7pm GMT)

Thu 6: Music bingo (7pm GMT)

Fri 7: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (9am-11am GMT)

Sat 8: Live sport on the screens, including the Six Nations (Ireland vs France, 2.15pm GMT; Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm GMT)

Sun 9: Live sport on the screens, including the Six Nations (England vs Italy, 3pm GMT)

