U21 Report: Saints 2-1 Wolves

Southampton Under-21s left it late to claim a 2-1 win over Wolves on Friday evening as Jay Robinson’s double gave them three more points in Premier League 2.

Robinson opened the scoring early on under the lights at St Mary's Stadium, but Wolves found an equaliser on the stroke of half time through Dani Angel.

A tight second half then ended with Robinson netting his second with just two minutes remaining, as Saints made it seven league games unbeaten.

Saints hit their stride early on and, after seeing Romeo Akachukwu force a save from visiting goalkeeper Josh Gracey with the first chance of the game, they took the lead on nine minutes.

Forward Jay Robinson was the man to break the deadlock as he squeezed a left-footed shot through a crowd of defenders and found the bottom corner of the net.

Jay Robinson opened the scoring at St Mary's. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

It was almost 2-0 on the 15 minute mark as good play from Robinson once again produced an opening, this time for Victor Udoh but his half-volley struck the foot of the post and Wolves keeper Gracey collected the loose ball.

Udoh then had a golden opportunity to double the Saints lead when he intercepted a pass from Wolves at the back and had just Gracey to beat, but the goalkeeper made a good save to deflect the subsequent shot over the crossbar.

Saints deservedly held their lead up until the stroke of half time, but Wolves equalised against the run of play with the last action of the first period; a set-piece led to Angel tapping home from close range.

The first chance of the second half saw Wolves almost take a surprise lead when Tom Edozie’s stinging effort was tipped over by Saints goalkeeper Josh McNamara.

Saints then went close to regaining an advantage in the game when Derrick Abu’s well-struck free kick looked set to fly past Wolves’ Gracey, but landed on the roof of the net.

Another free kick from a good position then saw Cameron Bragg go close when his original effort was well blocked and his rebound flew narrowly wide of the far post.

It proved to be a tight half second period and Wolves made it difficult for Saints to play positively through the lines, but an incisive break in the 88th minute gave Calum McFarlane’s side the win late on.

İzzet Furkan Malak and Will Merry combined on the right, with Merry powering into the box and squaring to Robinson in the area, who finished after sorting his feet out in a crowded area.

Saints are back in action on Wednesday 12th March when they travel away to take on Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup, with kick off at The LNER Community Stadium set for 7pm

Southampton: McNamara, Abu (Fry 90+2), Payne, Moore, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c), Robinson, Akachukwu, Ehibhatiomhan (Merry 64), Udoh (Furkan Malak 64), Larios (Sesay 64)

Subs not used: Shombe.

Goals: Robinson 9, 88.

Yellow cards: Robinson, Payne.

Wolves: Gracey, Okoduwa, Hubner, Voice (Mabete 65), Meupiyou, White (Whittingham 85), Dayman, Bradbury, Angel, Edozie (Reynolds 86), Sutherland (Keto-Diyawa 86).

Subs not used: Igbinoghene.

Goals: Angel 45+3.

Yellow cards: Okoduwa, Hubner.