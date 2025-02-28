Published:
Women's Team

Remi Allen departs Women's First Team by mutual agreement

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Women's First Team Manager, Remi Allen, has left her role by mutual agreement.

Remi joined the club in July of 2024 as our second-ever permanent manager, taking charge after Marieanne Spacey-Cale moved into a Director of Women’s Football role.

Spacey-Cale will return to the dugout for the remaining six fixtures of this season to allow the club the time to properly identify a suitable replacement.

We would like to thank Remi for her efforts during her time at the club.

