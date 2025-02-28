Southampton Football Club can confirm that Women's First Team Manager, Remi Allen, has left her role by mutual agreement.

Remi joined the club in July of 2024 as our second-ever permanent manager, taking charge after Marieanne Spacey-Cale moved into a Director of Women’s Football role.

Spacey-Cale will return to the dugout for the remaining six fixtures of this season to allow the club the time to properly identify a suitable replacement.

We would like to thank Remi for her efforts during her time at the club.

