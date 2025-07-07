This week @ St Mary's: July 7th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

MEN’S FIRST TEAM TICKETS ON SALE

Saints Members will be able to purchase tickets for the first two Championship home fixtures of the new season, against Wrexham and Stoke, from 9.30am BST on Tuesday 8th July, as well as the pre-season friendly against Brighton, for which Season Ticket holders can already secure their seat.

Brighton tickets

Wrexham tickets

Stoke tickets

WOMEN’S TEAM SEASON TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE

Season Tickets for our Women’s First Team are now open for general sale ahead of the new Barclays WSL2 campaign and the first 1,000 Under-18 Season Tickets are free to claim.

Adult Season Tickets are priced at £80 for 11 league fixtures (one more compared to last season) – that's only £7.27 per game!

For Under-18s, after the first 1,000 are claimed for free, Season Tickets are priced at £10.

Women's Season Tickets

WOMEN'S TEAM FANS' FORUM

On Wednesday 9th July, The Dell will host a Fans' Forum for Southampton FC Women following a live screening of England's clash with Netherlands in the UEFA Women's EURO.

Former Lioness Marieanne Spacey-Cale, now Saints' Director of Women's Football, will be present for the screening and joined for the Forum by Katie Atterbury, Venue Experience & Operations Manager.

With England kicking off at 5pm BST, the Forum is expected to get under way at around 7.30pm BST.

Fans' Forum

PARKER APPOINTED WOMEN’S HEAD COACH

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Simon Parker has been appointed as the new Women’s First Team Head Coach.

The 39-year-old joins the club after a two-year spell in charge of Blackburn Rovers in the second tier, but his arrival marks a homecoming for a coach with roots in Southampton across his career, having worked in the Saints Foundation focusing on youth inclusion, before his journey as a Head Coach began nearby at Southampton Women’s FC in the FA Women’s National League.

WOMEN’S TEAM TRANSFER ACTIVITY

It was a busy week of transfer activity for the Women’s team, who added five new faces in the form of defender Amy Goddard, midfielder Mary Bashford and forwards Emma Harries, Ruby Tucker and Ellie Brazil.

Three players have departed the club at the expiry of their contracts, with Jemma Purfield, Molly Pike and Benedicte Haaland set to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

KAMALDEEN AND LARIOS DEPART

Kamaldeen Sulemana has completed a transfer to Atalanta, reuniting with former Saints boss Ivan Jurić in Serie A, while Juan Larios has completed a season-long loan move to Spanish second-tier side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa.

TV PICKS MADE

The EFL and Sky Sports have confirmed the live television selections for the Championship through to the end of September, with Saints’ visit to Ipswich and the south coast derby at home to Portsmouth both moving to a Sunday lunchtime.

Will Still’s side will now travel to Portman Road for a midday BST kick-off on Sunday 17th August, while Portsmouth’s visit to St Mary’s will take place on Sunday 14th September, again with a midday BST kick-off.

Secure Your Seat

Season Ticket pricing can be found here:

Pricing Guide

CUP DATE CONFIRMED

The date for Southampton's Carabao Cup first-round tie away to Northampton Town has been confirmed.

Saints will visit their League One opponents on Tuesday 12th August for a 7.45pm BST kick-off at Sixfields Stadium, with all first-round ties broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sync fixtures

HOME KIT REVEALED

We’re delighted to announce that our home kit for the 2025/26 season is finally here. Created by PUMA, our home shirt is bringing back the classic style of a fan favourite.

The shirt is inspired by the kit worn during the late ‘70s, including the 1976/77 season, when we were the reigning FA Cup holders and worn by footballing heroes such as Mick Channon, Alan Ball and Bobby Stokes.

The white shirt features two thick red stripes, with two thinner red stripes either side and a white collar. It’s matched with black shorts which have the red panelling down the side, and white and red socks.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 8: Men's First Team tickets vs Brighton, Wrexham and Stoke on sale to Saints Members (9.30am BST)

Wed 9: Brumbies vs British & Irish Lions (11am BST); Wing Wednesdays (75p each!); UEFA Women's EURO live screening: England vs Netherlands (5pm BST), followed by Women's Team Fans' Forum

Thu 10: England vs India Test Match Series - 3nd Test day one (11am BST)

Sat 12: AUNZ Invitational vs British & Irish Lions (11am BST); Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final (4pm BST)

Sun 13: Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final (4pm BST); UEFA Women's EURO live screening: England vs Wales (8pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from around £20 per match for adults and £4 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing