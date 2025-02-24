This week @ St Mary's: February 24th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

January arrival Victor Udoh scored his first goals for Saints Under-21s in a lively 3-3 draw with Sunderland at Staplewood on Friday, as Ross Stewart and Juan Larios returned from injury to play the first 45 minutes of the match.

It was another good day for the Under-18s, who thrashed their Norwich counterparts 5-0, as striker Nick Oyekunle scored four of the goals. It’s a big week for the team, who travel to Watford for their FA Youth Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

There was no game for Southampton FC Women, whose next home fixture will be the highly-anticipated south coast derby against Portsmouth on Saturday 22nd March at St Mary’s. Tickets are on general sale for the game, which is a 5.30pm GMT kick-off.

Buy south coast derby tickets

There’s a quick turnaround for the Men’s First Team, who travel to Chelsea on Tuesday evening hoping to bounce back from the weekend’s disappointing home defeat to Brighton.

FIXTURES

TUE 25: Watford vs Saints Under-18s, 7pm GMT (FA Youth Cup quarter-final)

Saints go in search of a place in the final four of the prestigious FA Youth Cup, but will have to overcome a Watford side who knocked out Tottenham to reach the quarter-final stage. Saints were 4-1 winners over Derby at St Mary’s in the last 16.

TUE 25: Chelsea vs Men’s First Team, 8.15pm GMT (Premier League)

Saints are in midweek action at Stamford Bridge, backed by a sold-out away end in West London. There is no game this weekend due to the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup taking place, so this is Saints’ last chance to take points before heading to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday 8th March.

Watch live at The Dell

FRI 28: Saints Under-21s vs Wolves, 7pm GMT (Premier League 2)

Still unbeaten in Premier League 2 in 2025, in-form Saints host Wolves on Friday night under the lights at St Mary’s. Our Under-21s have scored 28 goals in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Buy tickets

SAT 1: Tottenham vs Saints Under-18s, midday GMT (U18 Premier League)

Saints kick off their March fixture programme with a trip to Spurs looking to continue their excellent recent form that has seen the team climb to second in the Under-18 Premier League.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Tue 25: Chelsea vs Saints live screening! Burger and a pint for £18.85

Wed 26: Quiz night from 7pm GMT

Thu 27: Burger and a pint for £18.85

Fri 28: Free drink with a steak dinner

Sat 1: Live sport on the screens

Sun 2: Free bottle of wine when four or more book for a roast dinner

Every day in February: 25% off breakfast

Book your seat at The Dell!