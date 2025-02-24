Saints U21's take on Wolves U21's at St Mary's Stadium on Friday 28th February, 7pm KO

St Mary's hosts Premier League 2 football as Saints take on Wolves in an Under-21 fixture.

Saints look to build on their unbeaten run in the league at 7pm this Friday (28th February).

Tickets are available to purchase on general sale for £5 for adults and just £1 for juniors.

Pre-Match in The Dell

Make the most of the evening by building up to kick-off in The Dell.

With a wide variety of drinks on offer and a menu packed with local produce, The Dell is the perfect stop after work and up until kick-off.

The Dell's special offer on Fridays means supporters can book in for a steak dinner and receive a free drink.

Offering more value to your evening, Season Ticket holders can also enjoy 10% off in The Dell.

