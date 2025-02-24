Published:
Tickets available for Saints U21 game at St Mary's against Wolves

Saints U21's take on Wolves U21's at St Mary's Stadium on Friday 28th February, 7pm KO

St Mary's hosts Premier League 2 football as Saints take on Wolves in an Under-21 fixture.

Saints look to build on their unbeaten run in the league at 7pm this Friday (28th February).

Tickets are available to purchase on general sale for £5 for adults and just £1 for juniors.

Pre-Match in The Dell

Make the most of the evening by building up to kick-off in The Dell.

With a wide variety of drinks on offer and a menu packed with local produce, The Dell is the perfect stop after work and up until kick-off.

The Dell's special offer on Fridays means supporters can book in for a steak dinner and receive a free drink.

Offering more value to your evening, Season Ticket holders can also enjoy 10% off in The Dell.

