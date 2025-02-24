Southampton Football Club is pleased to confirm that Simon Rusk has permanently joined the Men's First Team staff, triggering a shift in roles within the Academy's coaching structure.

Rusk, who was placed in interim charge of the Men's First Team in December 2024, has officially joined Ivan Jurić's backroom staff as a First Team Coach.

With the Under-21s and Under-18s in the midst of their positive campaigns, there has since been upward internal movement with Calum McFarlane promoted to Under-21s Head Coach.

Matthew Etherington will continue his role as Under-21s Assistant Head Coach, after taking charge of the side in recent weeks.

Head of Coaching, Ricky King, and Under-18s Assistant Coach, Andrew Surman, will continue to lead the Under-18s until further notice.

Calum McFarlane will now lead the Under-21s. (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

Academy Director Andy Goldie added, "Calum has made a really positive impact since joining us at the beginning of last season, bringing clarity in delivering our game model and creating an environment where the players have thrived on the pitch.

"This season’s league and FA Youth Cup form have been testament to the work he has led with the Under-18s staff over the past 18 months and we are delighted to reward him with his next step as a promising young coach.”