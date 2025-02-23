Southampton Under-18s put on a brutal show of finishing to see off Norwich City by a scoreline of 5-0 in the Under-18s Premier League.

In-form striker Nick Oyekunle netted four goals without reply to put Saints well on the way to three points, as Tino Goremusandu rounded off the scoring late on.

In wet conditions it was a struggle for both teams to gain control of the game early on; the first shot in anger came from Norwich full-back Finlay Oligbo when he fired a fierce strike well over the crossbar from range.

The first Saints opening came when an excellent run through multiple Norwich challenges saw Harry Gathercole flick the ball to Oyekunle, who couldn't quite reach it before goalkeeper Henry Bullen collected.

Norwich were next to go close when a through ball put Finlay Corke through on goal, but Dylan Moody pushed out well to smother the chance and stop the visitors taking the lead.

The early deadlock was broken just after the half hour when an incisive move opened the scoring on 32 minutes when midfielder Aston Daley picked out a superb pass to find Oyekunle.

Saints' striker brushed past his marker by controlling the ball on his chest and following with a neat finish into the bottom left corner.

Oyekunle could have had a second shortly before half time when a burst of pace and whipped cross from Goremusandu allowed the former to control in the penalty area, but he was denied by another good save.

Nick Oyekunle extended his lead as the league's top scorer. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

The first opportunity of the second half came for Norwich when a corner was cleared to Ajay Tavares on the edge of the area, but his volley was excellently held by Moody who flew to his left to make a full length claim.

However, it was not long before Saints doubled their lead and the floodgates began to open on the pitch as Oyekunle found the net again, this time with a lethal left-footed finish that flew into the far corner.

The league's top scorer was not finished there either, as he went on to complete his hat-trick on 69 minutes.

More good wing play from Sufianu Sillah Dibaga on the right saw him work enough space to squeeze a cross into the box and Oyekunle’s movement allowed himself time to meet and flick a spinning ball across goal for his, and Saints', third.

It was soon four for Saints and four on the night for Oyekunle as he rounded off another impressive personal display.

Clever play from Gathercole saw him beat his marker and, although his subsequent shot was mis-hit, the ball rolled kindly into the path of Oyekunle to find the net once more.

There was still time for a fifth goal for the hosts as Goremusandu got in on the act in the closing stages, as he rifled home an unstoppable strike into the roof of the net after being slid into a shooting position in the box.

Saints are back in action on Tuesday 25th February when they travel to take on Watford in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals, with kick off at Vicarage Road set for 7pm.

Saints: Moody, Adjei-Afriyie, Dobson-Ventura, Okunola-Matthews (Frederick 75), Goremusandu, Martin, Sillah Dibaga (Sheaf 81), Daley (Trialist 65), Oyekunle, Gathercole, Newman (McMullan 45).

Subs not used: Upstell.

Goals: Oyekunle 32, 52, 69, 80, Goremusandu 86

Yellow cards: Gathercole.

Norwich: Bullen, Oligbo, Owen (Daley 64), Gwanzura, Keita, Domeracki, Tree (Glossop 64), Bracking, Corke (Rowland 70), Chilvers (Northover 70), Tavares.

Subs not used: Tkaczuk.

Yellow cards: Tavares, Domeracki.