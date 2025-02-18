Date confirmed for Under-18s' FA Youth Cup quarter-final

Southampton FC Under-18s will travel to Watford on Tuesday 25th February for the FA Youth Cup quarter-final.

Saints' youngsters face a trip to Vicarage Road in the last eight after their impressive 4-1 win over Derby County in the previous round at St Mary's Stadium.

Watford have confirmed that tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 19th February from tickets.watfordfc.com, priced at £5 for Adults and £1 for Under-18s at Vicarage Road.

Supporters can also get their tickets over the phone - 01923 223023 - or in-person at the Supporter Services & Ticketing Office at Vicarage Road.