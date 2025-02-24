As the Saints prepare to take on Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 25th February, you can enjoy all the action live at The Dell.

With KO set for 8:15pm, come and enjoy the pre-match atmosphere with fellow Saints fans at our dedicated pub, the perfect venue to get behind the team. To make your experience better, The Dell is offering a burger and a pint for only £18.85 during all Southampton FC away match screenings.

Come down to The Dell and watch Chelsea v Saints live!

Book your table to secure your spot today.

Book Now