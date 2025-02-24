Published:
The Dell

Watch Chelsea vs Saints Live at The Dell

Written by
SFC Media
As the Saints prepare to take on Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 25th February, you can enjoy all the action live at The Dell.

With KO set for 8:15pm, come and enjoy the pre-match atmosphere with fellow Saints fans at our dedicated pub, the perfect venue to get behind the team. To make your experience better, The Dell is offering a burger and a pint for only £18.85 during all Southampton FC away match screenings.  

Come down to The Dell and watch Chelsea v Saints live!  

Book your table to secure your spot today. 

Book Now 

