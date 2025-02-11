This week @ St Mary's: February 11th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

It was a good week for Saints’ youngsters, as the Under-18s scored eight goals in two games to continue their impressive season so far.

After overcoming a shaky start at St Mary’s, Saints advanced to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Derby, setting up a trip to Watford or Tottenham in the last eight.

The Under-18s followed up that win with another fine result in the league, overcoming league leaders Aston Villa 4-2 at Bodymoor Heath.

Elsewhere, our Under-21s fought back against Liverpool in Premier League 2, rescuing a point deep into added time when Max Fry headed home from a corner at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium.

Unfortunately our Men’s First Team were unable to break down English football’s meanest defence, as Championship side Burnley advanced to the Emirates FA Cup fifth round with a 1-0 win at St Mary’s.

FIXTURES

TUE 11: Maidenhead vs Saints Under-21s, 7.45pm GMT (National League Cup)

It’s National League Cup action for Saints tonight, with a trip to Berkshire to face Maidenhead at York Road. It’s matchday four in the eight-team southern group, with Saints still searching for their first win.

FRI 14: Everton vs Saints Under-21s, 1pm GMT (Premier League 2)

Another away day follows on Friday night, as Saints make the long journey north to Merseyside to take on Everton at their Finch Farm training base. Saints currently sit seventh and Everton 14th in the 26-team table.

SAT 15: Saints Under-18s vs Arsenal, midday GMT (U18 Premier League)

Our in-form Under-18s are just a point off top spot in the Under-18 Premier League South, and host Arsenal at Staplewood looking to build on an excellent few days across two competitions last week.

SAT 15: Men’s First Team vs AFC Bournemouth, 3pm GMT (Premier League)

Saints will be looking for back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when south coast neighbours Bournemouth make the short trip from Dorset to St Mary’s. The Cherries are flying high, pushing for European football, but Saints will take confidence from the 2-1 victory at Ipswich last time out in the Premier League.

A limited number of tickets remain on sale for this fixture. The Ticket Exchange is already open with the game verging on a sell-out.

Buy tickets

Book a seat at The Dell with a meal and drink included for £30! For this fixture there will be two separate slots to book this package: 11.45am or 1.30pm (limited availability).

The Dell will, of course, be open to welcome you for post-match drinks too, while hospitality options remain available, including the Saints Bar for an upgraded matchday experience.

The popular Northam Fan Zone will be open from midday with live music from 12.50pm, as well as post-match.

Matchdays at The Dell

SUN 16: Bristol City vs Southampton FC Women, 2pm GMT (Barclays Women’s Championship)

Saints return to league action after a two-week break with a trip to Ashton Gate to face promotion-chasing Bristol City. It’s the Women’s team’s last fixture for a month, so Remi Allen’s side will hope to sign off in style in the West Country.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Tue 11: Burger and a pint for £18.85

Wed 12: Quiz night

Thu 13: Burger and a pint for £18.85

Fri 14: Valentine’s Day! Free drink with a steak dinner

Sat 15: Matchday at St Mary’s! Live sport on the screens

Sun 16: Free bottle of wine when four or more book for a roast dinner

Every day in February: 25% off breakfast

Book your seat at The Dell!