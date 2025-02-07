Steak and a Free Drink: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The Dell

Looking for Valentine’s Day plans? We have you sorted.

This year, February 14th falls on a Friday, and there is no better way to kick off the weekend than with our Friday night steak offer at The Dell.

At The Dell every Friday, book for a steak dinner and receive a free drink. Quality food, great atmosphere and the ideal way to mark the occasion – whether you're celebrating with someone special or treating yourself.

Want to make the night extra special? Why not add a bottle of wine to your table or finish things off with one of our indulgent desserts? Toast to love, friendship, or simply the start of the weekend.

With great food, a lively atmosphere and plenty of reasons to celebrate, The Dell is the perfect place to be this Valentine’s Day. Book a table now and make Friday 14th February one to remember.

