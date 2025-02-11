Published:
Ticketing

Ticket Exchange open for Bournemouth fixture

Written by
SFC Media
Bournemouth_Ticket_Exchange_axyouv

Saints clash against Bournemouth on Saturday 15th February is now open on the Ticket Exchange.

This weekend's fixture against Bournemouth is verging on another sell-out thanks to your support, meaning the Ticket Exchange is now open.

Season Ticket holders who can't make this fixture can now list their ticket and, if sold, earn credits on their MySaints account.

Listed tickets can be purchased below.

For more information and general sale purchase options, click below.

