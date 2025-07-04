Women’s Team 2025/26 Season Tickets open to renewals

We're delighted to announce Season Tickets for our Women’s First Team are now open for renewals ahead of the new Barclays WSL2 campaign.

A new campaign awaits our Women's Team as we look to build on a record average league attendance from the 2024/25 season. With the top two teams gaining automatic promotion, plus the third-place team facing a play-off with the bottom WSL side, we need the continuous support from our fans to push on this season.

Fixtures for the 2025/26 season will be announced on Friday 25th July, 10am, and the season starts on the weekend of the 6th/7th September. For the first time, current Season Ticket Holders can now renew their season tickets in an exclusive window.

Renew Your Seat

Renew in a New Seat

Ticket Sales Window

Friday 4th July, 9:30am: Season Ticket renewal window now open

Monday 7th July, 2:30pm: Season Ticket general sale begins

Friday 1st August, 5pm: Season Ticket renewal window closes

Please note that existing fans can still move or renew and will still get their renewal price from Monday 7th July, 2:30pm, through to Friday 1st August, 5pm.

Pricing

Adults will be able to renew their membership for a discounted rate of £70 for the season, with an extra game to be played compared to the 2024/25 season.

We're delighted to announce the first 1000 Under-18 Season Tickets are free to renew. After this, Under-18 Season Tickets can be renewed separately for £10.

Please note, the 1000 free Under-18 Women's Team Season Tickets will be open to all fans during the General Sale window. Fans under 14 can claim a free Season Ticket as long as there is one paying Adult ticket, as per ground regulations.

Benefits

Women's Team Season Ticket holders will also gain new benefits from previous seasons, giving fans more value for their support:

10% discount in the Retail Store (excluding replica kit)

Bring a friend to a game for free (games yet to be decided)

Free entry into a monthly Prize Draw

10% off food & drink in The Dell

Renew Your Seat

Renew in a New Seat

Get the women's fixtures synced to your calendar as soon as they launch here.

Sync Fixtures