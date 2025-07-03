Brighton ticket windows start now

Tickets are now available to Season Ticket holders for Southampton’s home pre-season friendly against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday 2nd August at 3.30pm BST.

Buy Now

Tickets will go on sale in the following order:

Thursday 3rd July – 9:30am - 25/26 Season Ticket holders

Tuesday 8th July – 9:30am – 25/26 Saints Members

Thursday 10th July – 9:30am – General Sale

Due to not all of the stadium being open, Season Ticket holder's seats shall not be reserved for this fixture. Therefore Season Ticket holders can choose any part of the ground on a first come first served basis. Areas open will be Blocks 1-10, 31-48

Ticket Pricing

General Sale:

Adult: £15.00

Over-65: £15.00

18-25: £15.00

Under-18: £5.00

Under-14: £5.00

Matchday:

Adult: £20.00

Over-65: £20.00

18-25: £20.00

Under-18: £10.00

Under-14: £10.00

At all sales windows, supporters will be able to purchase 4 tickets per supporter number.

*Season Ticket holders will have no booking fees during their window from 3rd July to 11:59pm on 7th July.

After this, all supporters including Season Ticket holders will have our standard booking fees of £1.50 per ticket.

Hospitality Packages

Matchday Hospitality for the Brighton friendly can be purchased online by clicking the links below, or by speaking one of our dedicated Hospitality team by calling 02380 727768.