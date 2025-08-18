This week @ St Mary's: August 18th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS MAINTAIN UNBEATEN START

Saints left Portman Road with a hard-earned point on Sunday afternoon thanks to Jay Robinson’s first senior goal.

Hosts Ipswich took an early lead when Taylor Harwood-Bellis inadvertently turned a George Hirst cross into his own net, but Saints responded well to the setback to draw level before half time, and that’s how it stayed.

The result followed wins over Wrexham in the Championship and Northampton in the Carabao Cup, as Saints continue to build positive momentum at the start of the new season.

UNDER-21S WIN PREMIER LEAGUE 2 OPENER

Our Under-21s made a winning start to the new campaign with a 2-1 victory at Newcastle.

Baylee Dipepa’s opening goal was quickly cancelled out by Sean Neave’s leveller, but Saints retook the lead in the second half through Romeo Akachukwu’s fine finish.

Saints also played in midweek, going down 3-2 to Truro City’s senior team in Cornwall in the National League Cup.

UNDER-18S MAKE CONFIDENT START

The Under-18s added to a positive weekend across the age groups with a 2-0 home win over West Ham.

Leo Umeh and Korban McMullan were on target for Andrew Surman’s side in their Under-18 Premier League opener.

Saints’ youngsters travel to Arsenal on Saturday (midday BST), while our Under-21s host Sunderland on Friday evening at Staplewood (7pm BST).

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR STOKE CLASH

This weekend will see Saints welcome Stoke to St Mary’s in the Sky Bet Championship, with tickets still available.

The game is on general sale, with tickets priced from £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Start your matchday at The Dell by booking a table, watching the early kick-off and soaking up the pre-match atmosphere.

DATE CONFIRMED FOR NORWICH TIE

Saints will travel to Norwich in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Will Still’s side progressed past Northampton thanks to a well-taken Mateus Fernandes goal in midweek.

The tie at Carrow Road will take place on Tuesday 26th August in a 7.45pm BST kick-off, with the game to be broadcast live on Sky Sports+.

LEVEL1 SET TO OPEN AT ST MARY’S

We’re proud to announce LEVEL1, a 12,000sq ft arena of competitive chaos, is taking over the entire first floor of the Chapel Stand at St Mary’s Stadium.

Opening this October, LEVEL1 will be one of the south coast’s largest mixed entertainment zones, created to offer all-day fun for everyone, not just football fans.

From adrenaline-pumping climbing walls (yes, really – a climbing wall inside a football stadium), to immersive racing simulators, this brand-new venue is set to become our city's go-to destination for families, friends, students, parties, and thrill-seekers alike.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Mon 18: Live Premier League: Leeds vs Everton (8pm BST)

Tue 19: Character Breakfast (8am or 10am BST)

Wed 20: Men's First Team signing session (2pm BST)

Fri 22: Live Premier League: West Ham vs Chelsea (8pm BST)

Sat 23: Live Premier League: Man City vs Tottenham (12.30pm BST), Arsenal vs Leeds (5.30pm BST); Matchday at St Mary's!

Sun 24: Live Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest (2pm BST), Everton vs Brighton (2pm BST), Fulham vs Man Utd (4.30pm BST)

Mon 25: Bank Holiday Party; Live Premier League: Newcastle vs Liverpool (8pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

