Scienza reveals unique journey to becoming a Saint

“I never had so many chances in my life,” Leo Scienza revealed upon signing a four-year deal at St Mary’s.

It’s clear this move means the world to the Brazilian winger, whose journey to Southampton has been unique, to say the least.

From playing futsal through his youth and beginning his professional career in his homeland, the 26-year-old’s first step into European football took him to Swedish fifth tier side Fanna BK.

From there he joined Schalke’s second team in the German fourth tier and gradually worked his way up the divisions all the way to the Bundesliga with FC Heidenheim, registering nine goals and eight assists since the start of last season.

“This is a very different history, but it just shows to the world and maybe to the kids that are watching that it is never too late, it is never impossible,” Scienza said, proudly.

“I started very late, I never had so many chances in my life. I had a very hard time, for example in my first experience out from home, in Sweden.

“I’ve been through a lot, I played in a very low league, I had living conditions that were not very optimal – I slept in a bed on the floor, I didn’t have a [big] salary, but these are all things that brought me to this point, not just as a player but also as a person and as a man, to grow a lot.

“I played in basically every league, from the lowest to the highest, and in the end I was very, very thankful that I could play in the Bundesliga with Heidenheim. It was a hell of a journey, and now I am here. It is the biggest step for my career, for my life, and I’m very excited.”

To cap it all off would be reaching the Premier League with Saints, but, as far as Scienza is concerned, he’s already won just by joining the club.

“This is the ultimate dream,” he smiled. “To be here already, to play in the Championship with this amazing club, is already a dream.

“This is what moves me: I feel that the club, the coach and everyone around just has one objective, and this is to go back to the Premier League. I am completely with this mentality. This is everything that we want.”

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint