Academy confirm transfer deadline day movements

Southampton Football Club can confirm a handful of transfer movements in the club's Academy, as the summer 2025 window comes to a close.

Having already announced the arrival of left-back Davon Gbajumo on a scholarship deal, Saints' Academy has also seen three outgoings on deadline day.

Centre-back Nico Lawrence has left the club, to help him facilitate a move back into senior football and further his development.

Lawrence arrived from non-league football and became a key part of the Under-21s side, before heading out for a handful of loan deals across the football pyramid where he amassed 50 senior appearances for MK Dons, Colchester United, and Torquay United.

Another centre-back, Cameron Frederick, who arrived in January 2024 from Reading before signing a scholarship contract that summer, has departed on a permanent transfer to Oxford United.

Meanwhile, Brook Myers, who joined on his first professional contract in the same summer 2024 window, has also left the club; the winger made five appearances at Under-21s level whilst also featuring for the Under-18s.

Everyone at the club would like to thank the departing players for their efforts and wish them well in the next stage of their careers.

Earlier in the window, there were two further additions for Saints' young sides, as Hugo Fisher and Harry Rodda arrived to bolster the young age groups.

Fisher, a 20-year-old goalkeeper, has arrived after departing Brighton & Hove Albion where he played across the Under-21s and Under-18s, and gained senior experience on loan at Weymouth.

Rodda, a 17-year-old midfielder, has arrived on a scholarship contract after leaving Chelsea, where he featured for their Under-18s.