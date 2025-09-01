Scienza arrives on deadline day

We are delighted to announce that Southampton Football Club have completed the deadline-day signing of Leo Scienza from FC Heidenheim on a four-year contract, subject to EFL approval.

Born in Brazil, the 26-year-old winger has recorded 17 goal contributions in 40 appearances for the Bundesliga club since joining from third-tier side SSV Ulm last summer.

Scienza has worked his way up the German football pyramid since signing for Schalke II in the fourth tier in 2020 after spells in Brazil and Sweden.

After 11 goals and 12 assists in the 2021/22 campaign, he earned a move to 2. Bundesliga side FC Magdeburg, also featuring for the club’s second team where he again excelled in front of goal.

Comfortable on both flanks, Scienza hit 12 goals and 15 assists for Ulm in 2023/24, earning his first shot at the Bundesliga with Heidenheim, also featuring eight times in last season’s UEFA Conference League.

Johannes Spors said: “Leo is someone we feel can adapt well to English football. He is a creative player, a progressive dribbler and a strong set-piece taker.

“He is a player who has consistently produced goals and assists in every league he has played, and is an exciting addition to our forward line.”

Leo Scienza said: “This move to England and to a club as big as Southampton with such great fans is a huge opportunity for me in my career. I am absolutely motivated, proud and looking forward to getting started here.

“The club has ambitious goals and I want to help to achieve them. I have a great feeling ahead of this new challenge and I’m sure that we will be successful together.“

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint