Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone has completed a season-long loan move to Sky Bet Championship side Millwall.

The 25-year-old has been with Saints since the age of eight, rising through the Academy ranks to make his senior debut in 2020.

He has gone on to make 90 appearances for the first team, scoring nine times, including his first Premier League goal at Anfield in March.

Smallbone’s only previous loan experience proved a successful one, playing 46 games for Stoke in the 2022/23 campaign.

He now links up with the same manager, Alex Neil, at Millwall, who narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last term.

The club wishes Will all the best for the remainder of the season.