Published:
Men's Team

Smallbone departs in Millwall loan deal

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Miscellaneous/Will_Smallbone_Castellon_utothv

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone has completed a season-long loan move to Sky Bet Championship side Millwall.

The 25-year-old has been with Saints since the age of eight, rising through the Academy ranks to make his senior debut in 2020.

He has gone on to make 90 appearances for the first team, scoring nine times, including his first Premier League goal at Anfield in March.

Smallbone’s only previous loan experience proved a successful one, playing 46 games for Stoke in the 2022/23 campaign.

He now links up with the same manager, Alex Neil, at Millwall, who narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last term.

The club wishes Will all the best for the remainder of the season.

Related

2025-26/Matchdays/20250723 CD Castellón vs Southampton Friendly/MW_CDCastellon_Southampton_107_jklluv

Bree heads to Charlton on loan

Men's Team
2025-26/Matchdays/20250826 Southampton vs Norwich Carabao Cup/MW_Norwich_Southampton_131_j4jyer

Taylor joins West Brom on loan

Men's Team