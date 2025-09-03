It's the first international break of the season and Saints have seven Men's First Team players in action across the globe.

World Cup qualifying begins for Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) and the Republic of Ireland trio of Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz over the next two weeks as they hunt for a place in the USA in 2026.

In the States for two friendlies is striker Damion Downs, with USA hosting South Korea and Japan in New York and Ohio.

Meanwhile Jay Robinson has been called up to represent England Under-19s for the first time, ready for three friendlies in Spain against Ukraine, Spain and the Netherlands.

Staying at youth level, Joshua Quarshie will link up with Germany Under-21s for a friendly against Albania before a UEFA EURO Under-21 qualifier against Latvia.

Wednesday 3rd September

Jay Robinson – England U19 vs Ukraine U19 (friendly) 10am BST

Thursday 4th September

Shea Charles – Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST

Friday 5th September

Joshua Quarshie – Albania U21 vs Germany U21 (friendly) 5pm BST

Saturday 6th September

Jay Robinson – England U19 vs Spain U19 (friendly) 10am BST

Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Rep. of Ireland vs Hungary (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST

Damion Downs – USA vs South Korea (friendly) 10pm BST

Sunday 7th September

Shea Charles – Germany vs Northern Ireland (World Cup qualifier) 7.45pm BST

Tuesday 9th September

Jay Robinson – England U19 vs Netherlands U19 (friendly) 11.30am BST

Joshua Quarshie - Germany U21 vs Latvia U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 7.30pm BST

Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Armenia vs Rep. of Ireland (World Cup qualifier) 5pm BST

Wednesday 10th September

Damion Downs – USA vs Japan (friendly) 12.30am BST