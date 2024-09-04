Four of Saints' Academy stars will represent their countries over the first international break of the season.

Adli Mohamed has earned his first ever call-up to the United Arab Emirates senior team, and will be involved in World Cup qualifying action.

Republic of Ireland talent Romeo Akachukwu will be back in their Under-19s side to face France and Kazakhstan and hosts Slovenia in a trio of friendlies for the Slovenia Cup.

Deadline day signing Baylee Dipepa will feature for England's Under-18s in the Lafarge International Tournament, based in France.

Finally, Dom Ballard, who is enjoying life out on loan with Blackpool, has earned his first call up to the Elite League Squad for the Young Lions.

Here's the full list of when and where Saints' youngsters will be in action:

Wednesday 4th September

Baylee Dipepa – England U18 vs Portugal U18, 2pm BST

Thursday 5th September

Romeo Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U19 vs France U19, KO TBC

Adli Mohamed – Qatar vs United Arab Emirates (World Cup qualifiers), 8pm BST

Friday 6th September

Baylee Dipepa – England U18 vs Switzerland U18, 2pm BST

Dom Ballard – England Elite League Squad vs Turkey U20

Saturday 7th September

Romeo Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U19 vs Kazakhstan U19, KO TBC

Sunday 8th September

Baylee Dipepa – England U18 vs France U18, 5pm BST

Tuesday 10th September

Romeo Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U19 vs Slovenia U19, KO TBC

Adli Mohamed – United Arab Emirates vs Iran (World Cup qualifiers), 8pm BST

Dom Ballard – England Elite League Squad vs Romania U20