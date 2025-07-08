Ollie Wright joins Accrington on loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that goalkeeper Ollie Wright has joined Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old continues his steady rise up the divisions and has sealed his first Football League move with the League Two club.

Last season, he enjoyed a positive first half of the campaign in the National League with Yeovil Town, where he made 31 appearances in all competitions and kept nine clean sheets.

He then played a further 10 games with Solihull Moors, taking him to 65 senior appearances across his loan spells so far.

The club would like to wish Ollie well for the upcoming year and looks forward to monitoring his progress.

Main image: Wright in pre-season training. (Photo: Matt Watson)