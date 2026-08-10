Portsmouth (H) Ticket Information

Ticket information for our home 2026/27 south coast derby against Portsmouth on Sunday 11th October, kicking off at midday, has been confirmed.

With anticipated demand, and the need to ensure we know who is attending the match, The following ticketing information and eligibility criteria have been put in place for the first sales window.

This window will begin on Tuesday 18th August at 9.30am.

To purchase tickets during this initial window, supporters must meet all of the following criteria:

Be a 2026/27 Member

Have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team match between the 2020/21 season and 2025/26 seasons

Purchased one or more competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team matches in the 2026/27 season

From 9.30am tomorrow (Tuesday 11th August), Members will be able to purchase tickets for a further four home matches (Bolton, QPR, Derby and Middlesbrough), meaning there will be eight 2026/27 home fixtures available to purchase. This provides supporters with more opportunities to meet the third requirement and therefore be eligible to buy.

Purchasing one or more of our other home matches before the first Portsmouth ticketing window opens on 18th August will ensure you meet the purchase criteria in advance. This will allow you to purchase a Portsmouth ticket as soon as the window opens.

If you wait until 18th August to purchase another match, there may be a delay of several minutes while your purchase is processed and your eligibility is confirmed.

Ticket transfers on the Southampton FC App will be restricted for this match.

Criteria for any further windows will be announced after the initial on sale. All ticket holders will require a previous booking history with the club.

Further information on the match will be provided over the upcoming weeks. Each Derby will see away supporters travelling to the stadiums in the same manner as last season as mentioned last week here.

Due to the limited number of tickets available for this match, it is not expected that there will be a window for Season Ticket holders to purchase additional tickets.