Published:
Swansea City at home on sale to all fans
All Saints fans can now purchase their ticket for our game against Swansea City on Tuesday 8th September at 7.45pm.
Midweek matches are back at St Mary's for the 2026/27 season as The Swans travel to St Mary's. Prices start from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors.
Swansea Tickets
Stoke City tickets still available
Tickets are selling fast for our first home fixture against Stoke City on Saturday 22nd August at 3pm. Tickets start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.
Stoke City Tickets