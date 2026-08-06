Season Ticket additional window open for Swansea City game

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our first midweek match against Swansea City on Tuesday 8th September at 7.45pm BST.

Season Ticket holders have until 9.30am onFriday 7th August to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Swansea Tickets

Enhance your matchday experience with our new LEVEL1 Matchday Packages, available for both adults and junior supporters.

Arrive 2.5 hours before kick-off and enjoy unlimited access to LEVEL1's activities before the game begins. Matchday Unlimited includes unlimited play and a drink, while Matchday Unlimited Max adds a food item and two extra drinks for the ultimate pre-match experience.



Choose the option that suits you, whether that's match-by-match, a flexible 10-Pack, or a Seasonal Package. The 10-Pack can be used however you like across the season, while the Seasonal Package offers access to every home game and exceptional value for regular visitors.



Discounted pricing is available for junior supporters.



Please note: LEVEL1 packages do not include match tickets or Season Tickets.

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