First two home fixtures available to all fans

All fans can now purchase their tickets for our first two home matches against Stoke City and Millwall.

Supporters can now secure their seats for our opening two home fixtures with tickets on general sale from 9.30am this morning.

Southampton vs Stoke City

Football returns to St Mary's for the 2026/27 season as Saints take on Stoke City on Saturday 22nd August at 3pm. Ticket prices start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Stoke City Tickets

Southampton vs Millwall

Saints face Millwall on Saturday 29th August at 3pm. Ticket prices start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Millwall Tickets

With excitement building ahead of the new campaign, supporters are encouraged to secure their seat early to ensure they don't miss out.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling the Ticket Office, or by visiting the Ticket Office in person during opening hours.

Want to get your tickets first?

Not every match is one you can make, but you know the ones you do not want to miss.

A 2026/27 Saints Membership is for those matches. All Membership tiers give you first access to home tickets in a Member exclusive window, plus priority access for away and cup matches. You’ll also receive discounts on selected fixtures across the season, alongside other benefits.

Our Membership Plus tiers will provide you with even more value, giving you a free ticket for two matches across the season as well as adults receiving a £10 Saints Store Voucher.

2026/27 Memberships