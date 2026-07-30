Season Ticket additional window open for first two home games

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our home games against Stoke City and Millwall.

Season Ticket holders have until Friday 31st July at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Saints vs Stoke City | Saturday 22nd August 3pm KO | Adults from £30 Juniors from £15

Saints vs Millwall | Saturday 29th Millwall 3pm KO | Adults from £30 Juniors from £15