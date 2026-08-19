Published:
Wrexham (A) sales windows begin
Saints take on Wrexham at the SToK Cae Ras on Saturday 19th September at 3pm.
We have received a full allocation of 1,293 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.
2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 21+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.
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Ticket prices are as follows:
Adults (21-64): £32
Over 65/Under 21: £26
Under 18: £18
Under 14: £10