Wrexham (A) sales windows begin

Saints take on Wrexham at the SToK Cae Ras on Saturday 19th September at 3pm.

We have received a full allocation of 1,293 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 21+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

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Ticket prices are as follows: