Published:
Ticketing

Wrexham (A) sales windows begin

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Miscellaneous/Racecourse_tuq44i

Saints take on Wrexham at the SToK Cae Ras on Saturday 19th September at 3pm.

We have received a full allocation of 1,293 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 21+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Buy Now

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adults (21-64): £32

  • Over 65/Under 21: £26

  • Under 18: £18

  • Under 14: £10

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