Published:
Ticketing

Tickets on sale for Southampton FC Women’s Subway Players Cup clash

Written by
SFC Media
2026-27/Miscellaneous/2295015618_pfihhk

Tickets are now available to buy for Southampton FC Women's upcoming Subway Players Cup fixture against Crystal Palace Women at Silverlake Stadium.

Saints welcome Palace to Silverlake on Wednesday 21st October at 7pm, as Simon Parker's side look capitalise on their home advantage.

It promises to be another exciting occasion for Saints supporters, with the fixture providing the chance to watch Southampton Women in competitive action under the lights.

Tickets are available at just £5 for Adults and £2 for Under-18s.

Buy Now

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