Published:
Ticketing

West Ham (A) sales windows begin

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20250419 West Ham vs Southampton/West_Ham_v_Saints120228202504190001_d0pepp

Saints take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday 24th October at 3pm.

We have received a maximum allocation of 3,001 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 10+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Buy Now

Tickets for this match will be distributed via a link. This link enables you to download your ticket and add it to your Apple/Google wallet on your phone. Tickets will not appear on the Southampton FC app for this match.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Standard

  • Adult: £30

  • Over 66: £20

  • Under 21: £20

  • Under 18: £10

Accessibility (Ambulant/Wheelchair)

  • Adult/Over 66/Under 21: £20

  • Under 18: £10

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