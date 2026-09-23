West Ham (A) sales windows begin
Saints take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday 24th October at 3pm.
We have received a maximum allocation of 3,001 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.
2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 10+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.
Buy Now
Tickets for this match will be distributed via a link. This link enables you to download your ticket and add it to your Apple/Google wallet on your phone. Tickets will not appear on the Southampton FC app for this match.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Standard
Adult: £30
Over 66: £20
Under 21: £20
Under 18: £10
Accessibility (Ambulant/Wheelchair)
Adult/Over 66/Under 21: £20
Under 18: £10