Portsmouth (H) ticket transfer information

With our home fixture against Portsmouth on Sunday 11th October approaching, we have outlined the process for supporters who need to transfer their ticket for the game.

Tickets will be available to view in the Southampton FC app by the evening of Friday 25th September.

As this fixture is subject to specific eligibility criteria, all ticket transfers will be checked before they can be completed. Supporters being transferred tickets must qualify in having had a ticket to a competitive men’s match with the club between 2020/21 and 2025/26. Should the supporter not have this, the tickets will not be transferred.

If you need to transfer your ticket, you’ll need to contact the Ticket Office by email ([email protected]) by 11.59pm on Tuesday 6th October . Please note, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to facilitate any requests after this date.

The request must come from either the current ticket holder’s email address or the lead booker’s email address.

To process the request, please include the following details for both the current ticket holder and the supporter receiving the ticket:

Current ticket holder

Name

Supporter number

Email address

Date of birth

Block, row and seat number of the ticket to be transferred

New ticket holder

Name

Supporter number

Email address

Date of birth

The supporter receiving the ticket must meet the eligibility criteria for the fixture, which requires previous booking history from the 2020/21 to 2025/26 seasons.

Please make sure all of the required information is included when submitting a transfer request. If any information is missing, or the supporter receiving the ticket does not meet the eligibility criteria, the transfer will not be completed.

We recommend checking the eligibility of the supporter you wish to transfer your ticket to before submitting your request.

Supporters who are unable to attend can list their ticket through the Ticket Exchange, receiving a credit equivalent to 1/23 of their Season Ticket value if it is purchased by another supporter. This also allows the club to ensure that the correct supporter details are held for each seat on matchday whilst giving any many Saints fans as possible to attend.

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