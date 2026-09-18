Norwich City (A) available to all fans

All supporters can now purchase their ticket for our upcoming fixture against Norwich City.

Tonda Eckert's side travel to Carrow Road on Wednesday 14th October at 7.45pm. Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: £25

65+: £15

18 – 20 years: £15

12 – 17 years: £10

2 – 11 years: £5

Norwich (A) Tickets

Official club travel is still available to purchase for £50 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium: 12pm

Eastleigh: 12.15pm

Winchester: 12.30pm

Fleet: 1pm

Purchase Travel