Published:
Norwich City (A) available to all fans
All supporters can now purchase their ticket for our upcoming fixture against Norwich City.
Tonda Eckert's side travel to Carrow Road on Wednesday 14th October at 7.45pm. Ticket prices are as follows:
Adults: £25
65+: £15
18 – 20 years: £15
12 – 17 years: £10
2 – 11 years: £5
Norwich (A) Tickets
Official club travel is still available to purchase for £50 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:
Stadium: 12pm
Eastleigh: 12.15pm
Winchester: 12.30pm
Fleet: 1pm
Purchase Travel