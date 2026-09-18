Published:
Ticketing

Norwich City (A) available to all fans

Written by
SFC Media
2023-24/Other/Stadiums/Norwich_City_Carrow_Road_Night_qecb3x

All supporters can now purchase their ticket for our upcoming fixture against Norwich City.

Tonda Eckert's side travel to Carrow Road on Wednesday 14th October at 7.45pm. Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adults: £25

  • 65+: £15

  • 18 – 20 years: £15

  • 12 – 17 years: £10

  • 2 – 11 years: £5

Norwich (A) Tickets

Official club travel is still available to purchase for £50 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:

  • Stadium: 12pm

  • Eastleigh: 12.15pm

  • Winchester: 12.30pm

  • Fleet: 1pm

Purchase Travel

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