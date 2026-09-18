Bolton Wanderers (H) on sale to all fans

All supporters can now purchase their ticket for our game against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday 17th October at 3pm.

Tickets are available starting from just £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Bolton Wanderers Tickets

All Match-by-Match Hospitality Fixtures Now on Sale

Match-by-Match Hospitality is now available to book for every home fixture at St Mary's, giving you the freedom to choose the matches that matter most.

From relaxed lounges to exclusive dining and premium pitch-view experiences, every hospitality package combines exceptional service, outstanding food and drink, and the very best of Saints matchdays. Whether you're hosting clients, celebrating with family and friends or treating yourself to an unforgettable day at St Mary's, now is the perfect time to secure your preferred fixture.

Register Your Interest

or purchase online below:

Hospitality Fixtures

Experience St Mary's on Matchday

Our Matchday Tours offer a rare opportunity to experience the calm before the storm. Explore key areas of the stadium before supporters arrive, see preparations taking place behind the scenes and soak up the unique atmosphere as St Mary's gets ready for kick-off.

Adults £25 | Juniors £20

Book Now

Enhance your matchday experience with our new LEVEL1 Matchday Packages, available for both adults and junior supporters.

Arrive 2.5 hours before kick-off and enjoy unlimited access to LEVEL1's activities before the game begins. Matchday Unlimited includes unlimited play and a drink, while Matchday Unlimited Max adds a food item and two extra drinks for the ultimate pre-match experience.



Choose the option that suits you, whether that's match-by-match, a flexible 10-Pack, or a Seasonal Package. The 10-Pack can be used however you like across the season, while the Seasonal Package offers access to every home game and exceptional value for regular visitors.



Discounted pricing is available for junior supporters.



Please note: LEVEL1 packages do not include match tickets or Season Tickets.

Learn more