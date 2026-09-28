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Ticketing

West Ham (A) sold out

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20250419 West Ham vs Southampton/West_Ham_v_Saints120222202504190001_jqk5pf

There’ll be another packed Saints away end at West Ham United, with all available tickets for our Saturday 24th October trip now sold out.

Saints supporters have once again shown their incredible demand for tickets on the road, with our full allocation for the trip to West Ham United now sold out.

With a total allocation of 3,001 tickets for our visit to the London Stadium on Saturday 24th October at 3pm, it's guaranteed to be another strong Saints presence in the stands.

To everyone heading to London, thank you for your continued support, we can't wait to see you there!

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